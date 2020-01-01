2020 Rose Bowl odds, line: Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks, best predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Ducks games

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks aim for their 15th win in 17 games when they collide with the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Ducks (11-2), who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus teams with a winning record, posted a 37-15 triumph over Utah on Dec. 6 that gave the school its third Pac-12 championship and 12th overall conference title. Oregon owns a 14-18 all-time record in bowl games after squeaking past Michigan State 7-6 in last year's Redbox Bowl.

The Badgers (10-3) are looking to bounce back from a 34-21 setback against Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Wisconsin is riding a five-game winning streak in bowl games after routing Miami 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl last year. The Badgers are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread: Badgers -3

Oregon vs. Wisconsin over-under: 51.5 points

Oregon vs. Wisconsin money line: Badgers -145, Ducks +123

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 100 yards in 32 of 40 career games

ORE: QB Justin Herbert is tied for third in the nation with 32 TD passes

Why Wisconsin can cover

Nagel knows that Taylor is putting together one of the best careers in college football history. The junior is the seventh player ever to rush for 6,000 yards (6,080) and first to do so in his first three seasons. Taylor needed 836 carries to break the record for most yards by a player through his junior year set by Herschel Walker, who gained 5,596 on 1,083 rushes.

Taylor is averaging 152 yards per game in his career and 146.9 this campaign, the third-highest mark in the nation. He needs 91 yards to join former Badger Ron Dayne and Iowa State's Troy Davis as the only players in history to post multiple 2,000-yard seasons. Taylor has recorded 12 200-yard performances at Wisconsin, tying him with Texas' Ricky Williams for the second-most in history -- two fewer than Dayne registered from 1996-99.

Why Oregon can cover

Even with Taylor, the Badgers are not guaranteed to cover the Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread in the Rose Bowl 2020. The Ducks also have a dangerous weapon in running back CJ Verdell, who rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Utes. That performance made the sophomore just the fourth player in school history to run for at least 170 yards three times in a season. Verdell is the fifth Duck to record 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back campaigns and the third to do it in his first two years.

Oregon has registered a total of 20 victories over Mario Cristobal's first two seasons as head coach after amassing the same amount over the previous three campaigns. The Ducks have made 19 interceptions this year, their most since 2012, while linebacker Troy Dye is tied for fourth on the school's all-time list with 44 career tackles for loss. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux also has been a force for Oregon, setting the school mark for most sacks by a freshman with a team-high nine.

