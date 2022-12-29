The Ohio Bobcats (9-4) and the Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) square off in the 2022 Arizona Bowl on Friday. The Bobcats had their three-game win streak halted in their last contest. On Dec. 3, Toledo knocked off Ohio 17-7 in the MAC title game. Meanwhile, Wyoming ended the regular season on a two-game skid. In the season finale, the Cowboys were shut out by Fresno State 30-0. Ohio will be missing quarterback Kurtis Rourke due to a knee injury. Wyoming has seen a few key players enter the transfer portal, most notably 1,000-yard rusher Titus Swen.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bobcats at -2.5 in Ohio vs. Wyoming odds, while the over/under for total points is 41. Before making any Wyoming vs. Ohio picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Wyoming and just locked in its picks and Arizona Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Wyoming vs. Ohio:

Ohio vs. Wyoming spread: Bobcats -2.5

Ohio vs. Wyoming over/under: 41 points

Ohio vs. Wyoming money line: Bobcats -140, Cowboys +118

OH: Bobcats are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games overall

WYO: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last four bowl games

Ohio vs. Wyoming picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio, who was 9-3 against the spread this season, had one of the most effective and exciting offenses in the MAC. The Bobcats had playmakers all across the field, ranking first in the MAC in scoring (31.9), total offense (424.2), and pass offense (285.3). They'll miss Rourke, but backup CJ Harris did some good things in his limited action this season, including rushing for three touchdowns in the regular-season finale against Bowling Green.

The Bobcats had four receivers clear 500 yards this season with Sam Wiglusz leading the way with a 69-850-11 receiving line. Running back Sieh Bangura scored 12 times on the ground and finished with 940 rushing yards.

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have a solid defense, allowing 23.4 points per game with 149.7 yards on the ground. They own a formidable duo at linebacker, headlined by sophomore Easton Gibbs. Gibbs is an instinctive tackling machine who flies all over the field. The California native has a knack for finding the ball, leading the team in total tackles (111) with two sacks.

He recorded double-digit stops in five games, including three straight to end the season. On Nov. 25 against Fresno State, Gibbs finished with 12 tackles. Sophomore Shae Suiaunoa is another enforcer in the middle of the field. Suiaunoa has good play recognition and is able to quickly sniff out the play. The Texas native secured 67 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He logged at least seven total tackles in three of his last four games.

How to make Wyoming vs. Ohio picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Wyoming? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.