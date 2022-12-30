The Wyoming Cowboys and the Ohio Bobcats square off in the 2022 Arizona Bowl on Friday afternoon. The Cowboys went 7-5 overall and finished third in the Mountain West standings. The Bobcats logged a 9-4 overall record but fell to Toledo 17-7 in the MAC title game. Wyoming is playing in a bowl game for the second straight year. In 2021, the Cowboys beat Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Bowl. Meanwhile, Ohio suits up in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke is out due to a knee injury. Wyoming has a few key players in the transfer portal, most notably 1,000-yard rusher Titus Swen.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Wyoming odds, while the over/under for total points is 41.5.

Ohio vs. Wyoming spread: Bobcats -2.5

Ohio vs. Wyoming over/under: 41.5 points

Ohio vs. Wyoming money line: Bobcats -145, Cowboys +122

OH: Bobcats are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games overall

WYO: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last four bowl games

Why Ohio can cover

Freshman Sieh Bangura is the workhorse in the backfield. Bangura has excellent vision and burst, quickly getting to the second level. The Maryland native is ranked fifth in the MAC in rushing yards (940) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (12). Bangura logged 140-plus rush yards in two of his past four games. On Nov. 15, he finished with 23 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Sam Wiglusz is the go-to option in the passing attack. Wiglusz has secure hands and is a savvy route runner. The Ohio native leads the team in receptions (69), receiving yards (850) and receiving touchdowns (11). He has reeled in at least six receptions in seven of his last 10 outings. On Nov. 1 against Buffalo, Wiglusz caught six catches for 131 yards and two scores.

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have a solid defense, allowing 23.4 points per game with 149.7 yards on the ground. They own a formidable duo at linebacker, headlined by sophomore Easton Gibbs. Gibbs is an instinctive tackling machine who flies all over the field. The California native has a knack for finding the ball, leading the team in total tackles (111) with two sacks.

He recorded double-digit stops in five games, including three straight to end the season. On Nov. 25 against Fresno State, Gibbs finished with 12 tackles. Sophomore Shae Suiaunoa is another enforcer in the middle of the field. Suiaunoa has good play recognition and is able to quickly sniff out the play. The Texas native secured 67 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He logged at least seven total tackles in three of his last four games.

