The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines look to capture their league-leading 44th Big Ten crown when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Saturday night. The Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) claimed the East Division title last week when they used a big second half to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. The Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3) also overcame a halftime deficit to post a 30-16 win over rival Indiana to sew up the West Division. Purdue trailed 7-3 at halftime to the Hoosiers, before using a 27-9 second-half edge to pull out the victory. Blake Corum (knee) is out for Michigan.

The game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Michigan is averaging 39.8 points per game this season, seventh-best in the nation, while Purdue averages 28.6, tied with Kent State for 66th-best. The Wolverines are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Michigan vs. Purdue picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Michigan -16.5

Michigan vs. Purdue over/under: 52 points

Michigan vs. Purdue money line: Purdue +600, Michigan -900

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-1 against the spread against a team with a winning record

MICH: The Wolverines are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six conference games

Why Michigan can cover

Senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell is the Wolverines' top receiver. He has 51 receptions for 687 yards (13.5 average) and two touchdowns, including a season-long reception of 49 yards. Bell had three catches for 46 yards (15.3 average) in the win at Ohio State. His best game was an 11-reception, 121-yard performance at Indiana on Oct. 8.

Also giving the passing game a boost is tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who is third on the team in receptions. He has 31 catches for 330 yards (10.6 average) and two TDs. His best game was a nine-catch, 67-yard and one touchdown performance at Indiana. He had seven receptions for 72 yards (10.3 average) and one TD in a 34-27 win over Maryland on Sept. 24.

Why Purdue can cover

Despite that, the Wolverines are not a lock to cover the Purdue vs. Michigan spread. That's because the Boilermakers have been red hot. Purdue won its final three games of the regular season to capture their first Big Ten West title in program history. Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones is a big reason for the Boilermakers' success. He is the only Big Ten receiver since 2000 to have five games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards in a single season. Jones is also one of two receivers to rank in the top 10 nationally in receptions (third with 97), touchdowns (third with 12) and receiving yards (fifth with 1,199).

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell has also been at the top of his game. He has completed 63.7% of his passes on 288 of 452 passing for 3,124 yards and 22 touchdowns. O'Connell has been picked off 11 times, but has a rating of 133.0. He is tops in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, averaging 284 yards to rank 14th nationally. The sixth-year senior completes 26.2 passes per game, sixth most in the nation. Last week at Indiana, he completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1%) for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

