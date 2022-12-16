The Fenway Bowl finally makes its debut when the Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats resume their rivalry on Saturday. The inaugural bowl game was set to take place in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19 issues, as was last year's contest. Cincinnati (9-3) is 30-22-1 in the all-time series against Louisville (7-5) but has suffered overtime losses in each of the last two meetings, most recently in 2013. Both teams are under .500 in bowl games, with the Cardinals owning an 11-12-1 record and Bearcats falling to 10-11 with last year's 27-6 setback against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, which also served as a CFP semifinal contest.

Kickoff at Fenway Park in Boston is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Cardinals are 2-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati spread: Cardinals -2

Louisville vs. Cincinnati over/under: 40 points

Louisville vs. Cincinnati money line: Cardinals -125, Bearcats +105

LOU: The Cardinals are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight neutral-site games

CIN: The Bearcats are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight overall contests

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals will be guided by director of player development Deion Branch, who is serving as interim head coach following Scott Satterfield's departure for Cincinnati. Satterfield won't coach for either side in this matchup. With quarterback Malik Cunningham -- along with top receiver Tyler Hudson -- electing to bypass the 2022 Fenway Bowl in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Louisville's aerial attack will be led by Brock Domann. The junior completed 14-of-21 pass attempts for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 26-13 loss at Kentucky in the team's regular-season finale.

Junior tight end Marshon Ford figures to be one of Domann's top targets after making 31 catches for 421 yards and two TDs this season. Another option will be sophomore wideout Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who hauled in 30 passes for 363 yards and a pair of scores. Sophomore running back Jawhar Jordan is coming off his third 100-yard performance in four games as he gained a career-high 145 yards on 22 carries against Kentucky.

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats also have an interim head coach as Kerry Coombs, the team's cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, handles the duty after Luke Fickell resigned in order to take the job at Wisconsin. Cincinnati's offense will be led by redshirt sophomore Evan Prater as No. 1 quarterback Ben Bryant is out with a foot injury. Prater was 10-of-26 for 102 yards in a 27-24 loss to Tulane in the team's final regular-season contest but recorded 83 yards on the ground.

Prater was one of three players with more than 50 rushing yards for the Bearcats in that game as Ryan Montgomery tied a career high with 95 on 17 carries while fellow senior Charles McClelland gained 57 on eight attempts. They combined to run for three touchdowns, with Montgomery matching a personal best with two. Junior wide receiver Tyler Scott has posted four 100-yard performances and leads Cincinnati with 54 receptions, 899 yards and nine TD catches.

