Raymond James Stadium hosts a bowl matchup between power-conference teams on Friday. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Missouri Tigers in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl. It is the first-ever meeting between the programs, with Missouri seeking its first bowl win since the 2014 season. Missouri is 6-6 after two straight wins to end the season, while Wake Forest is 7-5 this season. Leading Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett is transferring to Georgia and the Tigers will also be without defenders Isaiah McGuire, Martez Manuel and DJ Coleman due to NFL opt-out decisions.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Demon Deacons as 2.5-point favorites for this 6:30 p.m. ET kick. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 58.5 in the latest Wake Forest vs. Missouri odds.

Wake Forest vs. Missouri spread: Wake Forest -2.5

Wake Forest vs. Missouri over/under: 58.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Missouri money line: Wake Forest -130, Missouri +110

WF: The Demon Deacons are 7-5 against the spread this season

MIZZ: The Tigers are 7-5 against the spread this season

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest's passing game is dynamic and potent. The Demon Deacons rank No. 2 in the ACC with 314.6 passing yards per game, and that leads Wake Forest to a top-three mark in total offense, averaging almost 450 yards per game. Wake Forest also leads the ACC with 36.8 points per game, and Sam Hartman is an established force at quarterback. Hartman is tied for the ACC career record with 107 touchdown passes, and he has the second-most touchdown passes (74) in FBS over the last two seasons.

Hartman is a third-team All-ACC selection this season, and he is in the top two of the ACC in passing yards (3,421), yards per attempt (8.7), and passing touchdowns (35). Wake Forest also has an elite pass-catcher in A.T. Perry, who has the school record with 28 career receiving touchdowns. The first-team All-ACC selection landed in the top three of the conference in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has the superior defense in this matchup by a considerable margin. In addition to Wake Forest's defensive shortcomings, the Tigers finished No. 4 in the loaded SEC with only 337.3 total yards allowed per game. Missouri has 36 sacks this season, second-most in the SEC, and the Tigers are very good against the run. Missouri allows only 127.4 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry, and the Tigers allowed 17 points or fewer in five games.

The Tigers are giving up a completion on fewer than 60% of pass attempts, and opponents have only 15 passing touchdowns in 12 games against Missouri. Wake Forest also has some issues on the ground offensively, averaging only 3.4 yards per carry and giving up 36 sacks in only 12 games. With Missouri producing a high-end pass rush, the Tigers could create consistent havoc in Wake Forest's backfield.

