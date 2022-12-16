The Pac-12 meets the SEC when the Oregon State Beavers face the Florida Gators in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Beavers (9-3), who tied for fifth in the Pac-12, are looking to finish with 10 wins in a season for just the third time in program history, joining the 2000 and '06 teams. Meanwhile the Gators (6-6), who tied for fourth in the SEC East, are looking to end the season on a positive note after losing their final two games, to Vanderbilt and Florida State. Saturday's game will be the first meeting between the programs. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has opted out of this game.

Florida vs. Oregon State spread: Beavers -10

Florida vs. Oregon State over/under: 53 points

Florida vs. Oregon State money line: Beavers -365, Gators +285

ORST: The Beavers rank No. 3 in the country in red zone defense (67.5%).

FLA: The Gators average 5.8 yards per carry, which ranks third in the FBS.

Why Oregon State can cover

The Oregon State defense finished the regular season on a roll. Over the last seven games, the Beavers held opponents to 17.3 points and 331.0 yards per game. Both marks were the best in the Pac-12 over that time. Oregon State went 6-1 over those seven games.

That Beavers defense should have the edge when Florida reaches the red zone. Oregon State ranks No. 3 in the country in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on just 67.5% of possessions. Meanwhile the Gators rank last in the SEC and 117th in the nation in red zone offense, scoring on 76.0% of possessions.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has a devastatingly efficient rushing attack. The Gators average 5.8 yards per carry, which ranks third in the FBS, behind only UCLA and UAB. Running back Trevor Etienne, who was named to the freshman All-SEC team, averages 6.4 yards per carry, which leads all true freshman running backs in the country with at least 100 carries.

In addition, Florida faces an Oregon State defense that does not excel at getting into opponents' backfields. The Beavers rank 122nd in the country in sacks per game (1.33). They also are 98th in the nation in tackles for loss per game (5.0).

