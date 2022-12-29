Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange take on PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday afternoon. The power-conference foes meet in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York. Syracuse is 7-5 overall and 2-0 all-time in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota is 8-4 overall with five consecutive bowl victories. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (upper-body injury) will be available for this game after missing the last four, but Fleck didn't commit to starting Morgan or Athan Kaliakmanis.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as an 11-point favorite in New York for this 2 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 44.5 in the latest Syracuse vs. Minnesota odds. Before locking in any Minnesota vs. Syracuse picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Minnesota and just locked in its picks and Pinstripe Bowl predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Syracuse vs. Minnesota:

Syracuse vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -11

Syracuse vs. Minnesota over/under: 44.5 points

Syracuse vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -430, Syracuse +328

SYR: The Orange are 6-6 against the spread this season

MINN: The Golden Gophers are 7-5 against the spread this season

Syracuse vs. Minnesota picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse's offense is at its optimal level without star running back Sean Tucker (NFL opt-out) available in this game, but the Orange have strong bonafides. Syracuse is in the top three of the ACC in averaging 8.4 yards per pass attempt, and the Orange coughed up only eight interceptions in 12 games. Syracuse is above-average in overall rushing production, averaging more than 140 yards per game on the ground, and Minnesota has the fewest sacks (17) on defense of any Big Ten team.

On defense, Syracuse ranked in the top five of the ACC in total defense (338.8 yards per game) and scoring defense (22.7 points per game), and the Orange are elite against the pass. That includes a top-two ACC mark in passing defense (188.8 yards per game) with 31 sacks and 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt. Minnesota produced only 10 passing touchdowns in 12 games, with the Golden Gophers completing fewer than 61% of pass attempts.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota's defense is also tremendous. The Golden Gophers rank No. 4 in the country in scoring defense, giving up only 13.3 points per game. Minnesota is also a top-four team in the Big Ten in total defense (279.5 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (173.7 yards allowed per game). The Golden Gophers hold opponents to a 57.4% completion rate, and Minnesota gave up only eight passing touchdowns against 13 interceptions during the regular season.

Minnesota is giving up only 3.7 yards per carry and 105.8 rushing yards per game, and Syracuse's offense appears vulnerable without Tucker. Syracuse is averaging fewer than 21 points per game in the last six contests. Syracuse also has pass protection issues, giving up 40 sacks in 12 games.

How to make Syracuse vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 47 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Minnesota? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.