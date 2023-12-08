The Army Black Knights (5-6) will take on the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) in America's Game on Saturday and this contest between two of the nation's service academies will take its place as the only game on the Division I schedule this week. Army can win its 10th Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a victory while, a Navy win would mean a three-way split and for Air Force to retain. The Naval Academy leads the all-time series 62-54-7 but the cadets from West Point have won five of the last seven years, including a 20-17 win in a double-overtime thriller last season.

Kickoff for the 2023 Army-Navy Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and for the first time in history, the game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Black Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 27.5, down four points from the opening Army-Navy Game line. Before making any Navy vs. Army picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 77-31-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up over 46.75 units, returning a profit of $4,675 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now Kaylor has dialed in on Army vs. Navy and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and trends for the 2023 Army-Navy Game:

Army vs. Navy spread: Army -3

Army vs. Navy over/under: 27.5 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Army -148, Navy +124

Army vs. Navy streaming: Paramount+

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights need a victory on Saturday to secure their seventh season with a .500 record or better in the last eight years and, more importantly, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Despite being 18.5-point underdogs against a ranked Air Force squad in early November, Army scored a dominant 23-3 victory to set itself up to win its 10th Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily put together an inspiring performance in that critical victory over Air Force, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns while also going 4-for-9 for 40 yards as a passer. Daily has completed 53 of 106 passes for 859 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 817 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He's rushed for 347 yards and three touchdowns during Army's current three-game winning streak and the Black Knights are also 2-1 against the spread during that span.

Why Navy can cover

The Naval Academy also has a .500 record on the line on Saturday and it would be the first for the program since Ken Niumatalolo led the team to 11 wins in 2019. This is Brian Newberry's first season at the helm after Niumatalolo wasn't retained following last season and Newberry served the previous four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Navy.

The Midshipmen have won four of their last seven games, including a win as a 2.5-point underdog against UAB last month. Alex Tecza led the team in rushing with 724 yards and five touchdowns while Eli Heidenreich has proven to be the team's most versatile talent. Heidenreich has carried 27 times for 214 yards and a score while also catching 15 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

Kaylor is leaning Over on the total, and he's found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Army vs. Navy in the 2023 Army-Navy Game, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must back?