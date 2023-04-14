On the heels of a breakthrough 10-3 season in Year 3 under coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is entering the 2023 season with lofty expectations. Star quarterback Jordan Travis is back after earning Second Team All-ACC honors, and the Seminoles will have another chance to make an early statement with an opener vs. LSU in Week 1 for the second year in a row.

The ACC has officially scrapped its divisional format, meaning the Seminoles no longer have to overtake Clemson to reach the conference title game. Instead, if the Seminoles finish with one of the two best records in league play, they will play in the ACC Championship Game. Getting there in 2023 looks like a reasonable aspiration for a program emerging from some lean years as a force to be reckoned with in college football.

Saturday brings a sneak peak at who the 2023 Seminoles will be as the program plays the annual Garnet and Gold Game at Doak Campbell Stadium. There isn't a quarterback battle and there are no new coordinators with new schemes to dissect. But there are some new faces on the depth chart and a palpable buzz at FSU, and those elements will be on display as the 'Noles put a cap on their spring practice session.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's 2023 spring football game.

How to watch 2023 Florida State spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 15 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Live stream: ACCNX

2023 Florida State spring game storylines

1. Hykeem Williams in action: Florida State has loads of proven production returning at receiver, headlined by the likes of Johnny Wilson, Micah Pittman and Ontaria Wilson, each of whom caught at least 30 passes last season. That means the Seminoles may be able to ease five-star true freshman Hykeem Williams into the mix. But the bottom line is that Williams is one of FSU's 10 highest-rated receiver signees of the 247Sports era, and he's the highest-ranked signee in FSU's 2022 class. He enrolled early, and now we get to see what the 6-foot-3 phenom can do. A big spring game could be the sign that he's ready to contribute early.

2. Transfers in action: FSU landed the nation's No. 5 transfer haul, according to 247Sports. Typically, those are players expected to contribute early. Among the group's headliners are cornerback Fentrell Cypress, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, and the tight end duo of Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock. Seeing how the Seminoles incorporate the tight ends during the spring game could be a telling forecast of how their passing game will evolve in the season ahead. Camren McDonald is back after catching 21 passes at tight end last season, but there may be room to further incorporate the position into what FSU does offensively with the additions of Bell and Morlock.

3. Swag factor: With Florida State already receiving its share of preseason buzz following a 10-3 season that ended with six straight victories, it will be interesting to see how Norvell and the team handle the spring spotlight. Will there be bold declarations about championships to come? Or is this group content to quietly build off last season's encouraging finish? There are no losers during a spring game, but there are plenty of interviews and airtime. Those are opportunities that can be used to send a message to 'Noles fanbase and to future opponents. What message will FSU send?