The UCF Knights (6-6) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6) are set to collide in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla. on Friday night. This matchup is the only game on the Friday college football schedule. Georgia Tech finished in fourth place in the ACC, and is coming off a 31-23 loss to Georgia. UCF finished ninth in the Big 12, and needed a win over Houston in its final game of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets are 7-4, while the Knights are 4-7 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Georgia Tech vs. UCF odds via SportsLine consensus list the Knights as 5-point favorites, while the over/under is 67. Before making any UCF vs. Georgia Tech picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 85-32-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up over 51.1 units, returning a profit of $5,110 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now Kaylor has dialed in on Georgia Tech vs. UCF and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds for the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl:

UCF vs. Georgia Tech spread: UCF-5

UCF vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 67.5 points

UCF vs. Georgia Tech money line: UCF -209, Georgia Tech +173

UCF vs. Georgia Tech picks: See picks here



UCF vs. Georgia Tech live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Central Florida can cover

Most pundits believe UCF is a better team than their record may indicate. Three of the Knights' losses came when starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was sidelined with an injury, and two of those losses were to ranked opponents. UCF closed out the season winning three of its final four, including a 45-3 blowout victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State.

The Knights are paced by a balanced, yet explosive offense, led by Plumlee and running back RJ Harvey. Plumlee enters this matchup with 2,073 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions, and 473 yards and five TDs on the ground. Harvey ranks third in the Big 12 with 1,296 rushing yards and second in the conference with 16 rushing touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards and 2 TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets made massive strides as a program under first year head coach Brent Key. The former Georgia Tech offensive lineman has his team playing hard and with confidence. The Jackets gave then-No. 1 Georgia all they could handle in the regular season finale for both teams before losing 31-23.

Sophomore quarterback Haynes King had a solid season in his first season with the program after transferring in from Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3 dual threat completed 61.9% of his pass attempts for 2,755 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during the regular season. He added 648 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. UCF picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. UCF in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 85-32 roll on college football best bets, and find out.