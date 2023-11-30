The winner of Friday night's 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game between the No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0) and No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) will book their spot in the College Football Playoff. Washington beat Oregon in a 36-33 final when these teams met in mid-October, and the Huskies wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 24-21 win over Washington State last week. They have won eight straight games by 10 points or less, so a loss on Friday would likely knock them out of the playoff picture. Oregon's lone loss came against Washington, leaving the Ducks squarely in the playoff hunt following a six-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Ducks are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 66.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Oregon -9.5

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 66

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon -373, Washington +292



OREG: The Ducks are 14-3-2 against the spread in their last 19 games against Washington.

WASH: The Huskies are 15-0 in their last 15 conference games.

Oregon vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Washington might be entering the conference title game with a perfect record, but Oregon has been the more dominant team outside of the head-to-head meeting. The Ducks have won their last six games by multiple possessions, including a 31-7 win against Oregon State last week. They also cruised to blowout wins over Utah, California and Arizona State following their loss to Washington.

Veteran quarterback Bo Nix is the Heisman Trophy favorite, completing 78.6% of his passes for 3,906 yards, 37 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Junior running back Bucky Irving adds balance to the offense, rushing for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Ducks have won 15 of the last 19 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in 14 of those contests. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Washington can cover

Washington continues to be disrespected by the college football world, entering this game as a large underdog despite its unbeaten record. The Huskies beat Oregon in a shootout in mid-October, as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns while running back Dillon Johnson had 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. Penix is also in the Heisman race, passing for 3,899 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Huskies wrapped up their perfect regular season with a rivalry win over Washington State in the Apple Cup last week, as kicker Grady Gross connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired. Junior wide receiver Rome Odunze had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Washington has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games in December. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pac-12 Championship picks

