Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning some decisions are coming down to the wire across the country as prospects mull whether to return pro or play another season of college football. Those decisions can have major impacts on college football rosters, and there can be several complicating factors.
In the name, image and likeness (NIL) era of college football, there are financial opportunites for players who chose to delay declaring for the draft. An NIL payday can be an influential factor for a player on the fence about staying or going. But the decision is an easy one for some players, especially those considered locks to be selected early in the draft. So far, we've seen stars such as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner declare.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place over the ensuing two days.
Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia running back Kendall Milton and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler are not among the names listed below.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Wisconsin
|Joe Alt
|OL
|Notre Dame
|Javon Antonio
|WR
|Colorado
|Emani Bailey
|RB
|TCU
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Florida State
Trey Benson
RB
Florida State
|Cole Bishop
|DB
|Utah
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|Javon Bullard
|DB
|Georgia
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|Wake Forest
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Florida State
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Kingsley Eguakun
|OL
|Florida
|Audric Estime
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Olu Fashanu
|OL
|Penn State
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
|Frank Gore Jr.
|RB
|Southern Miss
|Tyler Guyton
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Oregon
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Penn State
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Louisville
|Kamren Kinchens
|DB
|Miami
|Cam Little
|K/P
|Arkansas
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|USC
|Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
|RB
|UMass
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Georgia
Max Melton
CB
Rutgers
|Amarius Mims
|OL
|Georgia
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DL
|Illinois
|Patrick Paul
|OL
|Houston
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|OL
|Oregon
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|Tulane
|Ennis Rakestraw
|CB
|Missouri
|Keith Randolph
|DL
|Illinois
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|Illinois
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Ohio
|Jaden Shirden
|RB
|Monmouth
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|Kansas State
|Javon Solomon
|DE
|Troy
|Leonard Taylor III
|DL
|Miami
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|Louisville
|Jeremiah Trotter
|LB
|Clemson
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Sione Vaki
|DB
|Utah
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|Utah
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|Troy
|Tez Walker
|WR
|North Carolina
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|Washington State
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|Illinois
|James Williams
|DB
|Miami
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Florida State
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Tennessee