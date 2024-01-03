NCAA Football: Duke at North Carolina
USATSI

Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning some decisions are coming down to the wire across the country as prospects mull whether to return pro or play another season of college football. Those decisions can have major impacts on college football rosters, and there can be several complicating factors.

In the name, image and likeness (NIL) era of college football, there are financial opportunites for players who chose to delay declaring for the draft. An NIL payday can be an influential factor for a player on the fence about staying or going. But the decision is an easy one for some players, especially those considered locks to be selected early in the draft. So far, we've seen stars such as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner declare.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place over the ensuing two days. 

Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia running back Kendall Milton and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler are not among the names listed below. 

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool
Braelon AllenRBWisconsin
Joe AltOLNotre Dame
Javon AntonioWRColorado
Emani BaileyRBTCU
Jaheim BellTEFlorida State

Trey Benson

RB

Florida State

Cole BishopDBUtah
Brock BowersTEGeorgia
Javon BullardDBGeorgia
Caelen CarsonCBWake Forest
Keon ColemanWRFlorida State
Edgerrin CooperLBTexas A&M
Kingsley Eguakun
OLFlorida
Audric EstimeRBNotre Dame
Olu FashanuOLPenn State
Troy FranklinWROregon
Frank Gore Jr. 
RBSouthern Miss
Tyler GuytonOLOklahoma
Bucky IrvingRBOregon
Theo JohnsonTEPenn State
Jawhar JordanRBLouisville
Kamren KinchensDBMiami
Cam LittleK/PArkansas
MarShawn LloydRBUSC
Kay'Ron Lynch-AdamsRBUMass
Drake MayeQBNorth Carolina
Ladd McConkeyWRGeorgia

Max Melton

CB

Rutgers

Amarius MimsOLGeorgia
Jer'Zhan NewtonDLIllinois
Patrick PaulOLHouston
Jackson Powers-JohnsonOLOregon
Michael PrattQBTulane
Ennis RakestrawCBMissouri
Keith RandolphDLIllinois
Tip ReimanTEIllinois
Chop RobinsonEDGEPenn State
Kurtis RourkeQBOhio
Jaden ShirdenRBMonmouth
Ben SinnottTEKansas State
Javon SolomonDETroy
Leonard Taylor IIIDLMiami
Jamari ThrashWRLouisville
Jeremiah TrotterLBClemson
Dallas TurnerEDGEAlabama
Sione VakiDBUtah
Devaughn VeleWRUtah
Jared VerseEDGEFlorida State
Kimani VidalRBTroy
Tez WalkerWRNorth Carolina
Cameron WardQBWashington State
Nate WigginsCBClemson
Isaiah WilliamsWRIllinois
James WilliamsDBMiami
Johnny WilsonWRFlorida State
Jaylen WrightRBTennessee