Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning some decisions are coming down to the wire across the country as prospects mull whether to return pro or play another season of college football. Those decisions can have major impacts on college football rosters, and there can be several complicating factors.

In the name, image and likeness (NIL) era of college football, there are financial opportunites for players who chose to delay declaring for the draft. An NIL payday can be an influential factor for a player on the fence about staying or going. But the decision is an easy one for some players, especially those considered locks to be selected early in the draft. So far, we've seen stars such as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner declare.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place over the ensuing two days.

Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia running back Kendall Milton and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler are not among the names listed below.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.