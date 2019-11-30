Air Force vs. Wyoming: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Air Force vs. Wyoming football game
Who's Playing
Air Force (home) vs. Wyoming (away)
Current Records: Air Force 9-2; Wyoming 7-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Air Force Falcons will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Wyoming has a defense that allows only 17.64 points per game, so Air Force's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams last week, but Wyoming stepped up in the second half. The Cowboys took their contest against Colorado State 17-7.
Meanwhile, Air Force was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the New Mexico Lobos and carried off a 44-22 win. QB Donald Hammond III had a stellar game for the Falcons as he passed for 327 yards and four TDs on ten attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hammond III this season.
Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 7-4 and the Falcons to 9-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 129.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Wyoming, the Falcons rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 304.4 on average. So the Wyoming squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.93
Odds
The Falcons are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 41
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wyoming have won three out of their last four games against Air Force.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Wyoming 35 vs. Air Force 27
- Nov 11, 2017 - Wyoming 28 vs. Air Force 14
- Oct 08, 2016 - Wyoming 35 vs. Air Force 26
- Oct 10, 2015 - Air Force 31 vs. Wyoming 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Odom fired at Missouri after four years
Odom led the Tigers to a 24-24 record in four seasons at the helm
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Georgia football.
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
UTEP vs. Rice live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UTEP vs. Rice football game