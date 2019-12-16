Alabama defensive stars Terrell Lewis, Trevon Diggs elect to skip Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan

No. 13 Alabama will be without two key starters during its Citrus Bowl matchup with No. 14 Michigan. Coach Nick Saban announced on Monday that junior linebacker Terrell Lewis will declare for the NFL Draft and skip the Citrus Bowl, and senior defensive back Trevon Diggs will join Lewis in sitting out the game. Lewis and Diggs are the first two Alabama players to announce their intentions to skip the postseason -- Alabama's first outside of the College Football Playoff field since its inception in 2014.

Lewis, a redshirt junior, is an oft-injured edge threat who was a force when healthy for the Crimson Tide. He finished the 2019 season with 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He missed the entire 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in fall camp, and missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an upper arm injury suffered in the season-opener vs. Florida State. He is the No. 63 overall draft-eligible prospect in the latest CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings.

Diggs was a multi-faceted star for the Crimson Tide who recorded 37 tackles, one fumble recovery and three interceptions this season. One of his interceptions went for a touchdown and his lone fumble recovery went 100 yards for a score after Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano went rogue on a quarterback sneak on the goal line. He is the No. 29 overall player in the latest CBS Sports prospect rankings and the sixth-ranked defensive back.

Another Alabama star, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, announced last week that he will play in the Citrus Bowl despite the fact that he is projected as a first-round draft pick.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will tee it up on Jan. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.