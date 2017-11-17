Alabama fan arrested for allegedly shooting Auburn fan over Iron Bowl argument

Nobody has ever accused SEC fans of not being passionate enough about their favorite college football team, but one Alabama fan may have gone just a little too far this week.

Mobile Police have arrested 28-year-old Rodney Alexander in connection with a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Mobile hotel, according to WKRG. The incident was allegedly sparked over an Iron Bowl argument. Police say Alexander, a Crimson Tide fan, was arguing with another man, an Auburn Tigers fan, outside of an Extenda Suites motel over which team was better.

The argument escalated when Alexander allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the Auburn fan in the thigh before fleeing the scene on foot. His whereabouts were unknown until Thursday, when he was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

This is certainly a tense time for one of college football's best rivalries, as both top-ranked Alabama and sixth-ranked Auburn are competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The winner of this year's Iron Bowl, which will be played Nov. 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, will face Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta on Dec. 2.

So, yeah, there's quite a lot at stake for diehards of these two teams, and it's understandable that they might be a little on edge in anticipation of the matchup. But, please, don't shoot each other. That's not too much to ask.