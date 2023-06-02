Alabama earned a commitment from Anthony Rogers, the top-ranked running back in the 2025 recruiting class, on Friday, keeping the Crimson Tide within earshot of Georgia for the No. 1 class. The No. 33 overall player in the cycle according to 247Sports, Rogers picked the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs, Auburn, Florida and Oregon, among others.

Rogers, who visited Alabama on Thursday to officially give his commitment to coach Nick Saban, joins two other top-100 players from the recruiting class: Wide receiver Ryan Williams and interior offensive lineman Mason Short.

"I've always liked Alabama since my first visit," Rogers told 247Sports. "I just felt like it was the place for me to be and I felt like it was time for me to make that decision. I love the environment. It's just a chill, cool environment. I like how the program is run and how everybody has to work for what they get. I like that it's a hard-working program, Coach Saban he's a great coach, has a lot of experience, one of the greatest coaches in college football."

Rogers played his sophomore season in Pike Road HS (Alabama). where he ran for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns. He transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida during the spring and is already making a major impression on his new coaching staff.

"The staff at IMG says he's the best to come through there," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said.