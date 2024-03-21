Four-star linebacker Darrell Johnson, a top-50 prospect in the Class of 2025, announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday evening. He chose the Crimson Tide over a list of finalists that included Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and USC.

The No. 48 player nationally and No. 5 linebacker, per 247Sports, Johnson is the highest-rated prospect to join Alabama's 2025 recruiting crop. His commitment propelled Alabama to the No. 10 spot in 247Sports' Team Composite recruiting rankings.

Johnson, a product of Eastman (Georgia) Dodge County High School, is also the fourth prospect to commit to Alabama and coach Kalen DeBoer in the month of March. Three of those new additions rank inside the top 100 nationally.

"Everyone knows the type of great program that Alabama has been," Johnson told 247Sports. "Honestly, Alabama has always been my dream school, but the fact that they have shown me and my family so much love really brought it all together for me."

247Sports notes that Johnson took visits to Alabama and Texas A&M in March but gave the Crimson Tide a silent commitment before leaving Tuscaloosa. As of now, he still plans on visiting Auburn, UCF, USC and Florida State.

Johnson is an accomplished high school player, and though he's listed as a linebacker, he could play multiple spots at the next level. Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Johnson has spent time at linebacker, defensive back, quarterback and running back for Dodge County. He was an All-Region selection in 2023 after tallying 103 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.