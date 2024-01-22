Legendary head coach Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons at Alabama, opening one of the most sought-after and pressure-packed jobs in college football history. Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is taking on the challenge, heading to Tuscaloosa after leading the Huskies to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game this season. One of the biggest questions he will have to answer is whether he can maintain Saban's success at Alabama football recruiting DeBoer never finished with a recruiting class higher than No. 26 in the two he recruited on his own at Washington, according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings.

The 49-year-old is looking to keep Alabama's current roster intact while also bolstering the 2025 Alabama football recruiting class. DeBoer is already going after some of the top high school players on the West Coast, using his connections from his time spent at Washington and Fresno State. In fact, top edge-rusher Noah Carter just visited. If you want to see the latest Alabama recruiting news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bama247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Alabama.

The team of insiders at Bama247 are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the football coaching search, including insights from Matt Zenitz, John Talty and Mike Rodak, who have more than 25 years of experience covering the Crimson Tide. The trio has deep-rooted ties inside and around the Alabama community, and Talty wrote The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban, a Wall Street Journal and Publishers Weekly bestseller. And right now, Bama247 is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at Bama247 already has extensive coverage of Alabama's recruiting efforts under Kalen DeBoer. Head to Bama247 now to see them all. Check out the site's groundbreaking message board for the latest Alabama football recruiting news.

Kalen DeBoer Alabama recruiting updates

DeBoer picked up his first commitment at Alabama when Washington quarterback Austin Mack announced his decision to transfer to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 19. The California native reclassified from the 2024 class to the 2023 class, but he did not play during his freshman season with the Huskies. Mack was the No. 8 quarterback in his class and has four years of eligibility remaining, adding another name to a crowded Alabama quarterback room that includes Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Julian Sayin. Mack spoke to Bama247 about his decision to transfer, which you can read about here.

One player that DeBoer's staff is interested in is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Top247 four-star receiver Marcus Harris. The 2025 recruit holds offers from more than 25 programs, including big names like Georgia, Michigan and Texas. DeBoer and his former Washington staff offered Harris when they were with the Huskies, and he has already planned a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Junior Day on Feb. 3. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore, catching 25 passes for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns to showcase his big-play ability. Harris added 43 receptions for 644 yards and six scores as a junior, and he is considered one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 class. He is the No. 20 receiver nationally and the No. 20 prospect in California, per 247Sports, and he is about to visit some of the top schools on his list. See his full visit plans at Bama247.

DeBoer is also targeting linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who is the No. 1 prospect in Washington. The one-time Washington commit was re-offered by the new Alabama coaching staff last week. Rainey-Sale originally committed to the Huskies on the day of the National Championship, but he decommitted four days later when DeBoer was announced as Alabama's new coach. The No. 12 linebacker in the 247Sports Player Rankings has reported 13 offers, including schools like Oregon and Florida State. He has had other schools reach out to him as well after he reopened his recruitment, making him a highly sought-after recruit. Rainey-Sale is planning on visiting Tuscaloosa for the first time in March, so that will be an important visit for DeBoer's staff. Bama247 learned more about his decision and his updated recruiting timeline, which you can see here.

Alabama has also started making moves out West under the new coaching staff. DeBoer spent time at Fresno State and Washington, so he has plenty of ties to that part of the country. His staff has already offered some of the best players on the West Coast, including Rainey-Sale. Another player DeBoer offered is Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley linebacker Marco Jones, who had already received an offer from Saban and attended a Washington game last year as the top recruit in Northern California. See the other top 2025 West-Coast recruit that DeBoer's staff offered here.

How to get Alabama 247Sports updates

Alabama's new coaching staff is also going after a three-sport athlete who is one of the top players in California for the class of 2025 who "had Washington on his short list." See who it is at Bama247.

Who are the top players that Alabama's new coaching staff is targeting right now and which three-sport star from California is among them? Go to Bama247 to see all the latest Alabama recruiting news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Crimson Tide, and find out. And reminder, Bama247 is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a Bama247 annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.