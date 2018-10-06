Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, line: Picks, predictions from proven model on 49-36 run

Through the first five games of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again looking the part of a strong national championship contender, and entering Week 6 of the college football season they're big favorites yet again. They'll take on Arkansas on the road in an SEC West matchup, and the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds have the Crimson Tide listed as 35-point favorites with the total at 58.5, down from 64.5 to open. Despite the line, Arkansas will undoubtedly give them their best shot in a game where they've got nothing to lose after a 1-4 start. But before you make any Alabama vs. Arkansas picks, you'll need to see what the SportsLine advanced computer model has to say about this noon ET kickoff.

Under Nick Saban, it's been the Alabama defense that has typically fueled the program's success. They've rotated incredible amounts of NFL talent through their system and they've got plenty of that again in 2018. Yet, it's the Alabama offense that has the Crimson Tide looking as good as ever this season.

Tua Tagovailoa is the runaway favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at the moment. And while that's subject to change the moment Alabama loses a game that they shouldn't, his numbers through five weeks are genuinely jaw-dropping. Tagovailoa has completed 75 percent of his passes for 1,161 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions. Even crazier, he's got a 238.3 passer rating and is averaging 13.2 yards per pass attempt.

But just because Alabama has been dominant thus far doesn't mean it can cover a 35-point spread on the road against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have bad losses to Colorado State and North Texas, and were blown out by Auburn. However, they are coming off their best performance of the year after taking Texas A&M to the wire on the road in a 24-17 loss. And that same A&M team gave the Crimson Tide the closest thing they've seen to a fight this year (45-23).

The Razorbacks' defense recorded three sacks and forced a pair of interceptions against the Aggies. With their home crowd behind them, the Razorbacks will look to duplicate last week's performance against Alabama's explosive offense.

