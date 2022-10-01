The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will try to knock off a top-two ranked team for the first time in 15 years when they host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 in SEC) have not beaten a team ranked in the top two since upsetting No. 1 LSU in November 2007. Since then they have lost 14 straight against such opponents. Meanwhile the Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0) are 13-1 in their last 14 games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 17-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.

Alabama vs. Arkansas spread: Crimson Tide -17

Alabama vs. Arkansas over/under: 61 points

Alabama vs. Arkansas money line: Crimson Tide -800, Razorbacks +550

BAMA: The Tide rank second in the nation in total defense (201.2 yards per game).

ARK: The Razorbacks lead the country in sacks per game (5.0).

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has dominated the series against Arkansas recently. The Crimson Tide have won 15 straight over the Razorbacks and have not lost to Arkansas since 2006. The average score in those 15 wins has been 42-16.

In addition, Alabama has arguably the top defensive player in the country in Will Anderson Jr. The reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as the country's top defensive player, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound attack man ranks sixth in the country in sacks per game (1.1) and eighth in tackles for loss per game (1.9). Last season he led the nation with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss (an NCAA record since 2000).

Why Arkansas can cover

Linebacker Drew Sanders could be in line for a big game against his former team. A 6-foot-5 junior who transferred from Alabama in the offseason, Sanders is tied for the national lead in sacks (5.5). He has made at least half a sack in all four games and, on Saturday, faces a Crimson Tide offensive line that has played sub-par in big games over the past two seasons.

In addition, Alabama has struggled in true road games recently. In the team's last five road games, the Crimson Tide have won only one by more than three points, and their last two road games (Texas and Auburn) were decided late. Alabama has been favored by 18.5 points per game in those five contests.

