Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

No. 2 Alabama will host Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in a battle of SEC West foes that have quite the history together. The Crimson Tide's last home loss came in 2015 to these Rebels, who were led by former coach Hugh Freeze at the time. In coach Matt Luke's first two seasons in Oxford, the Rebels have been outscored by 128-10 by Nick Saban's crew.

The Tide are led by star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a stellar wide receiving corps that has been nearly impossible to cover over the last two seasons. The Rebels are hoping to find a groove under first-year offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and first-year defensive coordinator Mike McIntyre.

Could Ole Miss pull the biggest stunner of the 2019 season, or will Alabama's recent dominance continue? Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

Alabama: Tagovailoa has tossed 17 touchdowns and is without an interception through four games, and has the third-best passer rating in the country at 225.27. He's been slanting opposing defenses to death with star receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, and opposing defenses haven't been able to stop it quite yet. Ole Miss is currently ranked 114th in the nation in pass defense, so it would take an other-worldly performance for that to change. If there is a problem with the Tide, it's a rushing offense that is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry against Power Five opponents. Najee Harris toted the rock 14 times last week and posted his second career 100-yard game, but those 14 carries are the most that he's had in a single game during his two-plus year career.

Ole Miss: The status of quarterback Matt Corral is up in the air after he suffered a rib injury in last week's home loss to California. John Rhys Plumlee came in and nearly led a miraculous comeback before it fizzled out on the 1-yard line as time expired. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is fourth in the SEC in receiving with 95 yards per game and Scottie Phillips is sixth in rushing with 90.5 yards per game. The defense, though, has been atrocious. In addition to the awful pass defense mentioned above, the Rebels have given up 5.34 yards per game and allowed 68 plays of 10 or more yards -- 13th in the SEC.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

This will be a dial-a-score game for Saban, and he will dial up a big one on Saturday afternoon. Why? Because the rushing attack really hasn't provided the balance that he said the team needed this summer. You'll still see plenty of Tagovailoa through the air, but expect Harris and the rest of the running backs to get a heavy workload deep into the third quarter, have success and lead the Crimson Tide to a big win and cover. Pick: Alabama (-37.5)

