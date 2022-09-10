No. 6 Texas A&M whiffed on a field goal late in the fourth quarter as Appalachian State closed out a shocking 17-14 win in College Station, Texas. The result is the Mountaineers' first victory over a top 10 team since the infamous upset of then-No. 5 Michigan in 2007 and the third top-25 win in program history.

App State hung onto the ball for dear life, and in doing so, wore down one of the most star-filled defensive lines in college football. The Mountaineers held the ball for more than 40 minutes of game time and ran more than 80 plays to Texas A&M's 38. Running back Camrun Peoples led the way for App State with 112 yards rushing, but nine different players caught passes in the game.

Conversely, the Aggies offense was a disaster for the second week in a row. Texas A&M mustered just 186 total yards against an App State defense that gave up 63 points against North Carolina just one week ago. Aggies quarterback Haynes King threw for just 97 yards on 20 pass attempts as his team ran just seven total plays in Mountaineers territory.

King's passing performance was the lowest by a Texas A&M QB since Kellen Mond threw for 95 yards in a 24-21 win over then-No. 25 Oklahoma State in the 2019 Texas Bowl. However, Mond rushed for 117 yards in that game, while King added just 23 yards rushing.

App State beat No. 14 Coastal Carolina last season for its first AP Top 25 win since the Michigan victory, but Texas A&M is another level of success for a program finding its groove under coach Shawn Clark. The Mountaineers have won at least nine games every season since 2015. Conversely, the Aggies haven't amassed double-digit victories since 2012.