Arizona State (3-7) will try to play spoiler when it hosts No. 6 Oregon (9-1) in a Pac-12 battle on Saturday afternoon. The Sun Devils have won two of their last three games following a six-game losing streak, beating UCLA in a 17-7 final last week. Oregon has bounced back from its lone loss this season with a four-game winning streak, including a 36-27 win against USC last Saturday. The Ducks are trying to stay on track for the Pac-12 title game and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. The Ducks are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is set at 54 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona State vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -23.5

Arizona State vs. Oregon over/under: 54 points

Arizona State vs. Oregon money line: Arizona State: +1213, Oregon: -2799

Arizona State vs. Oregon live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has put together its top two performances of the season in the last three weeks, beating Washington State and UCLA. The Sun Devils were 4.5-point underdogs in their win over the Cougars, and they were 14-point underdogs in their shocking win over UCLA. They held the Bruins to 300 yards of offense and a 3 of 11 conversion rate on third down in the 17-7 final.

Junior running back Cam Skattebo has rushed for 631 yards and eight touchdowns this season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He had 121 rushing yards in the win over Washington State before adding 61 yards against UCLA, scoring a touchdown in both wins. Oregon is dealing with way more pressure right now, as it still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon is riding a four-game winning streak following its lone loss, which came on the road against unbeaten Washington last month. The Ducks have won all four of those games by at least nine points, including a 14-point win against Washington State and a 35-6 win at then-No. 13 Utah. They are led by senior quarterback Bo Nix, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite entering the weekend.

Nix has thrown for 3,135 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions, not allowing inferior teams to hang around. Junior running back Bucky Irving is enjoying a great season as well, rushing for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Ducks have covered the spread at a 7-2-1 clip in their last 10 games, while Arizona State has only won three of its last 14 games.

How to make Arizona State vs. Oregon picks

