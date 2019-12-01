Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2019 Territorial Cup picks, predictions from advanced model

The Arizona State Sun Devils will look for back-to-back wins for the first time since late September and early October when they host the Arizona Wildcats in the 2019 Territorial Cup trophy game at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday. The Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) are looking to tie the Colorado Buffaloes and Sun Devils (6-5, 3-5) in the Pac-12 standings with a win, while Arizona State could move into a tie for third with a victory and UCLA loss. The game from Tempe, Ariz., is slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Arizona has clinched its second straight losing season, while Arizona State is 13-11 under second-year coach Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Arizona vs. Arizona State picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has analyzed Arizona vs. Arizona State. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. See it now at SportsLine. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Arizona vs. Arizona State:

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Arizona State -13.5

Arizona vs. Arizona State over-under: 59.5 points

Arizona vs. Arizona State money line: Arizona +392, Arizona State -533

AZ: Averaging 445.3 yards per game

AZST: Allowing 23.9 points per game

Arizona State has been winning with defense and the Sun Devils feature three players ranked in the top 21 in the Pac-12 in overall defensive grading from Pro Focus Football. Among conference players with 500 snaps or more, Kobe Williams is the seventh-highest graded defender in the league at 82.6. Aashari Crosswell is 15th at 76.0, while Jermayne Lole is 21st at 73.3.

Junior running back Eno Benjamin has carried the Sun Devils' rushing attack with a team-high 219 carries for 915 yards (4.2 average) and is sixth in the Pac-12 with eight touchdowns. He has 14 career games with 100 yards or more rushing, which is tied for fourth in program history with Art Malone. He also rolled up 168 all-purpose yards against Oregon, the 17th career game in which he reached the century mark in all-purpose yards.

But just because the Sun Devils are already bowl eligible does not guarantee they will cover the Arizona State vs. Arizona spread on Saturday or win the Territorial Cup.

That's because Arizona leads the all-time series against Arizona State, 49-42-1, and is 21-19-1 since the two programs joined the Pac-12. This will be the 93rd edition of the Territorial Cup, the nation's oldest rivalry trophy game, dating back to Nov. 30, 1899.

Junior running back J.J. Taylor leads the Wildcats in rushing with 673 yards on 134 carries and five touchdowns. For his career, Taylor has 3,215 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time at Arizona. Taylor needs 166 more yards to pass Art Luppino for fourth. Taylor's 573 career carries are the third-fewest of any player in the top 10.

So who wins Arizona vs. Arizona State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Arizona State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.