The San Diego State Aztecs attempt to follow the most successful campaign in program history with a strong start to the 2022 season when they host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in the opener for both teams. San Diego State was one of only 10 schools to record 12 victories in 2021, the most in the 99-year history of the club. The Aztecs finished in the season-ending top 25 for just the third time, ranking 25th following their 38-24 win against UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. Arizona lost its final three contests of 2021 to end the year with a 1-11 record.

Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Arizona

San Diego State vs. Arizona date: Saturday, September 3

San Diego State vs. Arizona time: 3:30 p.m. ET

San Diego State vs. Arizona TV: CBS

San Diego State vs. Arizona live stream: Paramount+



San Diego State vs. Arizona spread: Aztecs -6.5

San Diego State vs. Arizona over/under: 46.5 points

San Diego State vs. Arizona money line: Aztecs -240, Wildcats +196

SDSU: The Aztecs are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 home games

AZ: The Wildcats are 8-24 ATS in their last 32 road contests

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs boasted a stellar defense last season, ranking 12th in the nation in total defense (324.4 yards) and 17th in scoring defense (19.8 points). San Diego State's secondary played a huge role in the team's success as it was tied for fifth in the country with 17 interceptions, most in the Mountain West. Senior safety Patrick McMorris earned first-team all-conference honors after leading the Aztecs with four picks.

San Diego State's offense will be led by quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who won the starting job after transferring from Virginia Tech. Last season, Burmeister threw for 1,960 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 12 games with the Hokies. He'll be hoping to form a strong connection with wide receiver Jesse Matthews, who led San Diego State in 2021 with 57 receptions, 642 yards and nine TD catches -- the most by an Aztec since Vincent Brown had 10 in 2010.

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats have lost 23 or their last 24 games dating back to the 2019 campaign but hope new quarterback Jayden de Laura can help reverse their fortunes. The Hawaiian is coming off a season in which he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year after throwing for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns at Washington State. He also was tied for second on the Cougars with three rushing scores - one more than the Wildcats received from their signal-callers last year.

Arizona is hoping de Laura will form strong connections with its receivers, including UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing. The junior had an impressive season with the Miners last season as he made 69 catches for 1,354 yards, which ranked him ninth among all Division I players, and seven TDs. Cowing hauled in 141 passes for 2,595 yards and 13 scores in 32 games with UTEP over three campaigns.

