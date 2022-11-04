The No. 14 Utah Utes return home to face their Pac-12 rivals, the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday evening at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Utes are 6-2 and enter off a 21-17 road win over Washington State, while the Wildcats are 3-5, having lost a 45-37 home shootout to USC last week. Last year, a miserable Arizona team kept the game close throughout against the eventual Pac-12 champions, losing 38-29 in Tucson. The Wildcats are 4-3 against the spread, while Utah is 3-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 67. Before entering any Utah vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Arizona and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Utah vs. Arizona:

Utah vs. Arizona spread: Utah -17.5

Utah vs. Arizona over/under: 67 points

Utah vs. Arizona picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Utah Utes -18 Bet Now

What you need to know about Arizona

After a one win season with a terrible offense in 2021, the Wildcats have been fun to watch this season led by Washington State transfer QB Jayden de Laura. Their offense ranks in the top-20 nationally, averaging 475.6 yards per game. Unfortunately, their defense ranks among the bottom ten FBS teams in yards allowed, giving up an average of 475 per game. All three of the Wildcats' road games this season have gone over the total from Caesars Sportsbook, including 80 points at Cal and 88 vs. Washington in mid-October.

In last week's high-scoring defeat against then No. 10 USC, de Laura threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a costly interception. He also led the team with 54 yards rushing on eight attempts. Wide receiver Dorian Singer made some spectacular plays en route to a seven catch, 141 yard, three touchdown performance. The Wildcats totaled 543 total yards against the Trojans but as has been the case all of 2022, they surrendered 621 and USC went 5 for 5 in the red zone, all for touchdowns.

What you need to know about Utah

Last Thursday night, star Utes QB Cam Rising decided he wasn't able to go in the pregame warmups while battling leg injuries he suffered against USC in the team's dramatic 43-42 win in Week 7. Sophomore Bryson Barnes made his first career start and was efficient in the victory, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown on 17 of 27 passing. He also ran effectively, for 51 yards on eight attempts. Rising should most likely be able to return against the Wildcats as he seems to have progressed well this week.

Utah's receiving star the last few games has been senior tight end Dalton Kincaid, who followed up a 16 catch, 234 yard, one touchdown performance against USC with a 7-56-1 performance in Pullman. Kincaid also suffered an injury during the WSU game and his status is unknown thus far for this weekend's tilt. With running back Tavion Thomas also having missed the Washington State matchup, Jaylon Glover filled in admirably with 20 carries for 76 yards and a score. Against the bottom-10 ranked Wildcats rush defense, Utes' running backs should have a field day no matter who is getting the carries.

How to make Arizona vs. Utah picks

The model has simulated Utah vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Arizona vs. Utah matchup? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Utah spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up almost $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.