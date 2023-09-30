Arkansas defensive lineman John Morgan III was carted from the field during the fourth quarter of the team's 34-22 loss Saturday to Texas A&M. Morgan collapsed following a play in which his head reportedly snapped back on contact. Morgan, according to SEC Network, was "blinking and talking" as he was carted from the field while strapped to a backboard. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said after the game that Morgan received further oversight from doctors as a precautionary measure.

"He had movement everywhere," Pittman told reporters. "'Good spirits' wasn't the exact word to use [to describe his condition]. He told me 'Coach, I'm okay.' He's at the doctor for precautionary reasons."

Arkansas trailed 34-16 with 5:15 remaining in the contest before play was stopped amid Morgan's medical situation. Morgan was credited with one tackle on the day before leaving the game.

Morgan, a sixth-year senior, is in his first season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Pitt, where he spent the past five years. He entered the game Saturday against Texas A&M with four tackles on the season in three appearances. Morgan, while at Pitt, played in 74 total games from 2018-22, making five starts across his final two seasons with the Panthers.

Arkansas, in its fourth season under coach Sam Pittman, fell to 2-3 on the year with the loss Texas A&M. It entered Saturday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Razorbacks started the year 2-0 before falling at home to BYU in Week 3 and then at LSU in Week 4.