Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Louisiana 5-3, Arkansas State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arkansas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Arkansas State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against UL Monroe by a score of 34-24.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arkansas State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zak Wallace, who rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Raynor was another key contributor, throwing for 298 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Louisiana beat South Alabama 33-20 on Saturday.

Louisiana relied on the efforts of Zeon Chriss, who threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns while completing 76.5% of his passes, and Jacob Kibodi, who rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. Kibodi was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 56 yards.

Louisiana's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. South Alabama's QB won't forget Cameron Whitfield anytime soon given Whitfield sacked him five times.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 4-4 and Louisiana to 5-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Louisiana shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be Arkansas State's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Arkansas State suffered a grim 38-18 defeat to Louisiana in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Louisiana is a big 9-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas State.