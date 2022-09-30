The Army Black Knights will try to win their second consecutive game when they face the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Army lost its first two games of the year before picking up a 49-10 win over Villanova last week. Georgia State has lost all four of its games this year, including a 41-24 setback against Coastal Carolina in Week 4.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network. The Black Knights are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Army vs. Georgia State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54. Before entering any Georgia State vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Georgia State. Here are several college football odds for Georgia State vs. Army:

Army vs. Georgia State spread: Army -7.5

Army vs. Georgia State over/under: 54 points

Why Army can cover

Army might have a 1-2 record coming into this game, but it faced two very difficult opponents to open the season. The Black Knights came up short in a 38-28 final at Coastal Carolina in their season opener before losing to UTSA in overtime in Week 2. They responded last week, blowing out Villanova, 49-10, as 14-point favorites.

Sophomore running back Tyrell Robinson has rushed 23 times for 249 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. Tyson Riley, Tyhier Tyler and Jakobi Buchanan have each gone over 115 rushing yards this season as well. Georgia State has given up at least 35 points in all four of its games this season, so it will be difficult for the Panthers to slow down Army on Saturday afternoon.

Why Georgia State can cover

Georgia State is motivated to pick up its first win of the season after facing four tough opponents of its own. The Panthers have played several close games, including a 35-28 loss to North Carolina in Week 2. They have been at home for their last three games, so they are rested and ready to hit the road for this game.

Senior quarterback Darren Grainger has thrown for 871 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has caught 21 passes for 381 yards. Georgia State has a strong rushing attack of its own, as four players have gone over 160 yards on the ground. The Panthers have covered the spread in five of their last six road games, while Army has only covered once in its last five games overall.

