At least one Oklahoma player suspended for CFP Peach Bowl semifinal vs. LSU, per reports
Oklahoma's best pass-rusher will reportedly not be available for the playoff matchup
No. 4 Oklahoma will face No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. As if the prospect of stopping one of the best offenses in the country wasn't already daunting, it now appears the Sooners might have to do so without one of their most disruptive players on defense.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins has been suspended for the CFP matchup against the Tigers. Additionally, Sooner Scoop is reporting that running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges will be absent due to suspension as well. When asked about the suspensions, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did not offer much clarity.
"I'm aware of the report that is out there. Unfortunately, at this time, I cannot comment on it," said Riley. When asked specifically about whether or not Stevenson would play in the game, Riley responded with, "Kennedy Brooks will play."
Perkins is the biggest name of the trio. The sophomore leads the team in sacks with six, and is second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss. Perkins is second on the team in quarterback hurries as well, so the Sooners defense will face Heisman winner Joe Burrow and a prolific LSU passing attack without its best pass-rusher.
Stevenson has played in all 13 games for the Sooners this season, and is third on the team in rushing yards with 515. His six touchdown runs trail only Jalen Hurts' 18. Bridges has also played in all 13 games, but hasn't been as involved in the offense. He's caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Jordan Burch commits to South Carolina
Burch had offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU in addition to the two local programs
-
Oregon gets 5-star LB Justin Flowe
Flowe was one of the more coveted defensive prospects in the country
-
Four-star WR Arian Smith picks Georgia
The Florida native will give the Bulldogs an added threat in the passing game
-
College recruiting rankings, 2020 class
The race for No. 1 is a big storylines for the early signing period, and it may not be settled
-
College football bowl confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
Buckeyes get four-star QB CJ Stroud
The Buckeyes have their next blue-chip quarterback for the future
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
Watch live signing day coverage on CBS Sports HQ and follow the latest college football recruiting...
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game