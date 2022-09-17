The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions attempt to get off to a 3-0 start for the second straight season when they visit the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Penn State (2-0) won its first five contests in 2021, with the third victory being a 28-20 home triumph over then-No. 22 Auburn. The Nittany Lions opened this campaign with a 35-31 win at Purdue and routed Ohio 46-10 at home last week. Auburn (2-0) has begun with back-to-back victories for the second consecutive year, defeating both Mercer and San Jose State at home.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Auburn and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Auburn vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Auburn spread: Nittany Lions -2.5

Penn State vs. Auburn over/under: 48 points

Penn State vs. Auburn money line: Nittany Lions -135, Tigers +115

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven meetings with SEC teams

AUB: The Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last five non-conference games

Why Penn State can cover

Sean Clifford threw for 213 yards in the Nittany Lions' victory against Ohio, tying Christian Hackenberg for the second-most 200-yard performances in school history with 21. The senior quarterback registered one against Auburn last season as he completed 28-of-32 pass attempts for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Clifford completed 70% of his passes versus the Bobcats last week as he recorded both a passing and rushing TD for the ninth time in his career.

Clifford connected with 10 different receivers in the first half while a total of 17 players caught passes against Ohio, setting a school record. Sophomore Parker Washington and freshman Harrison Wallace III led the Nittany Lions with four receptions apiece, with the former recording a team-high 60 yards. Washington was an integral part of the aerial attack against Auburn last year, hauling in eight passes for 49 yards.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers have lost only one of their last 47 home games against non-conference opponents and enter Saturday with a 17-game winning streak in such contests. Auburn outgained San Jose State 210-54 on the ground last week and rushed for all three of its touchdowns. Robby Ashford led the team with 61 yards on seven carries while fellow quarterback T.J. Finley ran for one of the TDs.

Junior Tank Bigsby and sophomore Jarquez Hunter scored as well, giving Auburn two of the six SEC players with at least three rushing touchdowns this season. Hunter leads the Tigers with four TDs on the ground after registering three as a freshman. Auburn has allowed fewer than 400 yards in five consecutive games dating back to 2021 after holding San Jose State to 326 last week.

