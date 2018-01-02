Auburn's electric star running back Kerryon Johnson declares for 2018 NFL Draft

One day after saying he didn't have a timetable in which he would declare his future intentions, Auburn star running back Kerryon Johnson made his decision known: He's leaving for the NFL.

The junior from Huntsville, Alabama, announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading Auburn to its second SEC West title in the last five years and a New Year's Six bowl berth. This despite the fact that he missed two games early in the season with a hamstring injury and suffered a shoulder injury late in the Iron Bowl win over Alabama. That injury hampered Auburn's entire offense in the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia.

The 6-foot, 212-pounder is the eight-best running back in the class of 2018, according to CBSSports.com's latest position rankings. His patience and explosiveness when he puts his foot in the ground have grown comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

With Johnson gone, junior Kam Martin will be Auburn's leading returning rusher when they hit the field in September against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Martin rushed for 453 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, and averaged 6.12 yards per carry.

Here's what Auburn coach Gus Malzahn had to say about Johnson's decision.