Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Big 12 Championship Game start time, odds, pick
The Big 12 Championship Game is a rematch of a thriller from mid-November
It's time to run back arguably the wildest comeback of the 2019 season. No. 7 Baylor will take on No. 6 Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference Championship on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, just weeks after the Sooners came back from a 25-point deficit.
Now, the Bears are looking for revenge at the most opportune time. Both teams are in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. While they both sit behind No. 5 Utah, which will play its conference championship game on Friday night, the winner of Saturday's game could possibly jump the Utes. Whether that matters or not may depend on how the SEC Championship Game unfolds. But, those are scenarios best left to discuss for after the weekend.
So who wins this rematch in the Lone Star State? Let's take a closer look at the storylines heading into the game and make some picks both straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Oklahoma: The narrative that Oklahoma can't be helped by its defense has been outdated for a minute. Alex Grinch's takeover of the defense has produced noticeably improved results. It hasn't always been perfect (see: 48-41 loss to Kansas State) but it has bailed out the Sooners more often than not. In fact, Oklahoma has the top defense in the Big 12 in yards allowed per game and has allowed nearly 10 fewer points per game from last year. Oklahoma played a perfect second half of defense against Baylor the first go around, can it put together a better overall effort this time?
Baylor: To be frank, Baylor has been lucky this year. Six games have been decided by one possession and the Bears are 5-1 in such games. And in that one loss, you could surmise that Baylor was unlucky. Even one more second-half stop against Oklahoma probably would have resulted in a win. That's not to say Baylor hasn't earned the right to be in this position -- it has -- but it also provides some context for what can be the difference between 11-1 and, say, 8-4. The point being, Baylor's lived a charmed life because it's been able to finish close games. Will Baylor's defense, No. 13 in the country in points allowed per game, be able to slow down Oklahoma's offense for a second time? Even though the Sooners came out on top in the first meeting, it needed to run 95 plays to win at about 5.5 yards per play. Absolutely nothing was given up easily.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: Noon ET
Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
I'll go ahead and put myself on the record. I'm going with Baylor straight up. You might want to #FadeBen and go a different route for the result, but at the very least, the Bears should be able to cover the 8.5 points Vegas has on the Sooners. The defense is just too good and I don't think the fast track in Arlington gives Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts that much more of an advantage. He's a powerful runner, but if Baylor can get to him early, he's neutralized. Pick: Baylor (+8.5)
Who wins Baylor vs. Oklahoma? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the accomplished Big 12 expert who is hitting nearly 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FAU vs. UAB pick, live stream
Watch the Conference USA Championship on CBS Sports Network
-
Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin pick, live stream
Can Ohio State pull off a perfect regular season, or will Wisconsin get revenge?
-
ACC Championship pick, live stream
The Tigers look to claim their fifth straight ACC Championship and CFP berth
-
LSU vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The SEC title and playoff hopes will be on the line on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
-
SEC title game: LSU vs. UGA odds, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated LSU vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game...
-
AAC Championship pick, live stream
The Bearcats and Tigers will rematch in the AAC Championship Game
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor score, live updates
Live updates, analysis and highlights as the Sooners and Bears look to earn a College Football...
-
Oregon throttles Utah in Pac-12 title
Live updates and analysis of the Pac-12 Championship Game as the No. 5 Utes and No. 13 Ducks...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game