One day after Ohio State coach Ryan Day praised the Big Ten's medical subcommittee for doing "an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October," a Friday report suggested a presentation on the league's return to the field is in the works. The Big Ten's Return to Competition Task force is preparing to outline a "safe way to return to play in the upcoming days," according to Yahoo Sports. Should the league's plan be successful and the process goes smoothly, a return to play could be plausible by mid-October at the latest, according to a report from ESPN.

It's the latest development in the twisting saga over if and when Big Ten football will be played this season. Three of college football's Power Five conferences are beginning their seasons in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Big Ten continues to generate just as many headlines as those playing as the league has been simmering with controversy since it initially canceled the fall season on Aug. 11.

The conference has been sued, criticized by coaches and become a target for players' parents and even Donald Trump since that decision. But it's yet to release a plan for when it could begin play, which has become a source of frustration for many connected to the league as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC move forward with their seasons.

While league officials reportedly work to formulate a plan for returning to the field, here is what we know so far about where things stand within the Big Ten.