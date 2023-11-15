The Boston College Eagles aim to finish strong but will face a tough road test Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Panthers in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. The college football Week 12 matchup at Acrisure Stadium features teams coming in off disappointing outings, as Pitt lost its fourth straight and BC saw its five game losing streak snapped. Pittsburgh (2-8, 1-5 ACC) lost 28-13 to Syracuse last Saturday, while the Eagles (6-4, 3-3) were routed 48-22 by Virginia Tech. The last meeting between these teams was in 2020, a 31-30 BC victory.

Thursday's kickoff in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 3-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Pittsburgh odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Pittsburgh vs. Boston College picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh spread: Panthers -3

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 46.5 points

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh money line: Eagles +128, Panthers -153

BC: Is 14-14 ATS as an underdog under Jeff Hafley (since 2020).

PIT: Is 25-19 ATS following a loss under Pat Narduzzi (since 2015).

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers upset Louisville, then ranked 14th in the nation, 38-21 at Acrisure Stadium last month. Both of their victories have come at home, and they have a run game that could give BC trouble. Rodney Hammond Jr. and C'Bo Flemister have combined for 714 rushing yards and five TDs this season, and the Eagles allowed 363 yards on the ground last week. Pitt is 3-2 against the spread at home this season and 5-6 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 campaign.

The BC offense is throwing for less than 200 yards per game, and Pitt yields 212 through the air. That means the Panthers can load up against the run. They rank eighth in the ACC in overall defense (371 yards per game). The run defense is 11th (157 ypg) but gives up just 3.8 per carry. The Eagles allow 5.3 per rush, tied for last in the ACC, and 28.5 points per game, third-most. Pitt has 25 sacks (T-33 in FBS), led by Samuel Okunlola and Shayne Simon with four apiece.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles have a dynamic player on their side, and until last week they had been on quite a roll. They have four losses, and one came in overtime and another was a two-point setback to No. 4 Florida State. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is seventh in the ACC in passing yards (1,824) and third in rushing (806) and has accounted for 23 touchdowns. The Eagles average 26.4 points per game, while the Panthers are last in the conference at just 19.9 per contest.

BC leads the ACC in rushing at 202 yards per game, and the Panthers allowed 382 on the ground last week against Syracuse. Lewis Bond has 500 receiving yards, averaging 13.2 per catch, and five touchdowns. The Eagles defense has had issues against the run but allows just 187 passing yards per game. Pitt has the worst rushing offense in the ACC (98 per game). Defensive back Elijah Jones leads the ACC with five interceptions, and BC has 15 takeaways.

How to make Boston College vs. Pittsburgh picks

