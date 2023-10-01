Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery Sunday morning after suffering a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle during the Volunteers' 41-20 home win against South Carolina in Week 5, the team announced. McCoy's injury occurred on a 17-yard reception during the second quarter of the contest, requiring him to be carted off the field before he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

"Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery this morning after suffering a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle on Saturday night," Tennessee announced in a statement Sunday. "Bru and his family appreciate all of your prayers and support since last night and in the days ahead. Bru has displayed unwavering toughness, character and leadership as a Vol on and off the field, and he now begins the road to recovery, determined to make this just a minor setback on his football journey."

McCoy, isTennessee's second-leading receiver through the first month of the season. He was credited with two catches for 21 total yards before exiting the contest. On the season, McCoy has caught 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.8 yards per catch.

"I hate what happened to Bru," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told reporters after the game. "We will have more of an update tomorrow or Monday. Everybody saw it was a lower-body injury that didn't look good. There is nobody better than him."

A touted prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, McCoy began his collegiate career at USC, but saw limited action during his time with the Trojans. He transferred to Tennessee in time for the 2022 campaign and became a full-time starter for the Volunteers as they marched to an 11-2 record that included wins against Alabama and Clemson.