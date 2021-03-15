Auburn tabbed ex-Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn in December, and the school is paying a pretty penny for his services. The school released the terms of Harsin's six-year contract on Monday, and the agreement will pay Harsin, 44, an average of $5.25 million per season. He'll make $5 million in 2021 and receive a $100,000 raise every year through the duration of the contract, which ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

The buyout terms are what really stands out in the deal, however. According to the documents obtained by ESPN, Harsin would be owed 70% of his remaining contract value if Auburn fires him without cause prior to the end of the deal. Half of that amount will be due within 30 days of termination -- a stipulation that was previously included in Malzahn's contract. Harsin will owe the school $7 million in Year 1 if he leaves for another job. That figure drops to $5 million the following year, $3 million in Year 3 and then drops by $1 million each year for the duration of the contract.

Harsin brings a 76-24 career head coaching record to the Plains. He posted a 69-19 record in seven seasons at Boise State (2014-20), won three Mountain West Conference championships and three bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl following the 2014 regular season. He was 7-5 as Arkansas State's head coach in 2013 and served as Texas' co-offensive coordinator in the two seasons prior to taking over the Red Wolves program. The two years in Austin and one year in Jonesboro are the only coaching experiences that has had within the SEC footprint.

Auburn fired Malzahn after he went 68-35 from 2013-20. That stint included a berth in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game following the 2013 season, two SEC West titles and three BCS/New Year's Six bowl appearances. Malzahn was hired by UCF last month after Josh Heupel left to take the Tennessee job.