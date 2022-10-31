The Ohio Bobcats (5-3) host the Buffalo Bulls (5-3) in a Tuesday night MACtion contest at Peden Stadium. After starting the season off 0-3, Buffalo has reeled off a five-game win streak. Likewise, Ohio rolls into this conference bout on a three-game win streak. The Bobcats aim to improve to 5-0 at home.

Kickoff from Peden Stadium in Athens is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulls at -3 in Buffalo vs. Ohio odds, while the over/under for total points is 58.5. Before locking in any Ohio vs. Buffalo picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Buffalo vs. Ohio spread: Bulls -3

Buffalo vs. Ohio over/under: 58.5 points

Buffalo vs. Ohio money line: Buffalo -155, Ohio +130

BUFF: Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win

OH: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last four conference games

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's backfield features two dynamic tailbacks. The Bulls will run the ball consistently to tire out opposing defenses due to their physicality and relentlessness. They are fourth in the conference with 156.6 rushing yards per game. Senior running back Ron Cook Jr. is leading the team with 114 carries for 496 yards and three touchdowns. The DC native also provides the offense with a pass catcher coming out of the backfield. He's caught 13 passes for 154 yards.

In his last game, Cook Jr. finished with 118 yards and one score. Freshman running back Mike Washington is the bruising option in the backfield. Washington knows how to fight for extra yards and doesn't go down easy. He's logged 107 carries with 487 yards and a team-best six touchdowns. On Oct. 8, Washington registered 155 yards with two scores.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio comes into this matchup with one of the top aerial attacks in the MAC. The Bobcats are currently first in the MAC in passing yards per game (308.5) but second in both scoring (32) and total offense (426.5). Junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke is leading this unit and has been fantastic. Rourke owns a strong throwing arm that can spray the ball anywhere on the field.

The Ontario native is 10th in the nation in passing yards (2,408). He's also first in the conference in passing yards per game (301.5) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (16). Rourke has tossed for 300-plus yards in four games thus far. On Oct. 8, he went 24 of 27 for 427 yards with three passing touchdowns.

