C. Michigan vs. N. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
C. Michigan (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: C. Michigan 5-4; N. Illinois 3-5
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between Northern Illinois and Central Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Northern Illinois will be hoping to build upon the 24-16 win they picked up against Central Michigan the last time they played in September of last year.
The Huskies kept a clean sheet against Akron last week. Northern Illinois put a hurting on Akron to the tune of 49 to nothing. Northern Illinois' RB Tre Harbison was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 158 yards and two TDs on 31 carries.
Meanwhile, Central Michigan found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 43-20 punch to the gut against Buffalo. QB Quinten Dormady had a pretty forgettable game: despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Huskies going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They covered a 22.5-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Northern Illinois' victory lifted them to 3-5 while Central Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Northern Illinois' success rolls on or if the Chippewas are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chippewas.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
C. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against N. Illinois.
- Sep 15, 2018 - N. Illinois 24 vs. C. Michigan 16
- Nov 24, 2017 - C. Michigan 31 vs. N. Illinois 24
- Oct 15, 2016 - C. Michigan 34 vs. N. Illinois 28
- Oct 03, 2015 - C. Michigan 29 vs. N. Illinois 19
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game