C. Michigan vs. N. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

C. Michigan (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)

Current Records: C. Michigan 5-4; N. Illinois 3-5

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between Northern Illinois and Central Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Northern Illinois will be hoping to build upon the 24-16 win they picked up against Central Michigan the last time they played in September of last year.

The Huskies kept a clean sheet against Akron last week. Northern Illinois put a hurting on Akron to the tune of 49 to nothing. Northern Illinois' RB Tre Harbison was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 158 yards and two TDs on 31 carries.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 43-20 punch to the gut against Buffalo. QB Quinten Dormady had a pretty forgettable game: despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Huskies going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They covered a 22.5-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Northern Illinois' victory lifted them to 3-5 while Central Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Northern Illinois' success rolls on or if the Chippewas are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chippewas.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

C. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against N. Illinois.