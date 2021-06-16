CBS Sports and Army have agreed to a multi-year extension to continue their partnership through the 2028 season, keeping CBS Sports Network as the television source for Black Knights home football games. CBS Sports previously extended a deal in 2017 to broadcast Army games until 2022.

"We are proud to remain the television home for Army football and extend our partnership with West Point," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. "Army has been an incredible partner over the years and we are excited to continue showcasing the great tradition of Army football both on and off the field."

"We are excited to announce the multi-year extension of our partnership with CBS Sports as the home for Army football. The national coverage and reach that CBS provides our football program and the way they tell the stories of our cadet-athletes is world class. The coverage our program gets nationally through this partnership is unprecedented. We value this relationship and want to thank Dan Weinberg and everyone at CBS for their dedication to Army football," said Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.

CBS Sports will televise eight Army games this season, six of which will take place in West Point and air on CBS Sports Network. Both Commander-in-Chief Trophy games -- vs. Navy and Air Force -- will be broadcast on CBS. Of the 70 games CBS Sports Network will broadcast this fall, 14 will involve service academies, including four for Navy and Air Force.

Army is coming off of a strong 9-3 effort in 2020, the team's fourth winning season under coach Jeff Monken in the past five years.