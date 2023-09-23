A battle between ACC powerhouses is on tap when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) head to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday. FSU enters this matchup coming off a 31-29 win over Boston College in the annual Red Bandana Game. The Noles jumped out to a 31-10 lead before surrendering three unanswered touchdowns to the Eagles. Clemson is coming off a 48-14 blowout win over Florida Atlantic. The Tigers have won seven straight games against Florida State.

Kickoff is at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The SportsLine consensus Clemson vs. Florida State odds list the Seminoles as 2-point favorites. The over/under is 55. Before making any Florida State vs. Clemson picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has gotten off to a hot start in 2023, going 4-1 in his football picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Clemson vs. Florida State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for FSU vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Florida State spread: Seminoles -2

Clemson vs. Florida State over/under: 55 points

Clemson vs. Florida State money line: Florida State -128, Clemson +108



CLEM: RB Will Shipley is averaging 6.3 yards per carry

FSU: QB Jordan Travis has accounted for 9 TDs in 2023

Clemson vs. Florida State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Clemson vs. Florida State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have one of the best home field advantages in college football. The crowd at Death Valley will be raucous, and Clemson is the last team to defeat Florida State, beating the Noles 34-28 in Tallahassee in 2022. The last time Florida State defeated Clemson was in 2014 when the Seminoles were the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

The Tigers have had some issues on the offensive side of the ball, but once again have one of the best defenses in the country. Clemson enters this matchup allowing just 246.7 total yards of offense (148.7 passing, 98 rushing), and their defensive front could give Florida State fits. Linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, and defensive linemen Xavier Thomas and Tyler Davis are all considered to be high-level NFL prospects. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in all of college football. The Noles enter this matchup averaging 466 total yards of offense (276.3 passing, 189.7 rushing) and 47.3 points per game this season. Florida State has scored 30 or more points in nine consecutive games dating back to last season.

Leading the way for the Seminoles is quarterback Jordan Travis. The Heisman Trophy candidate has completed 63.1% of his passes for 729 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception, while also rushing for 96 yards and a TD on the season. Travis was outstanding against a high level LSU defense in the Noles' season opener, throwing for 342 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, and rushing for 38 yards and a TD. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. Florida State picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Clemson vs. Florida State on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Clemson vs. Florida State picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 4-1 on his football best bets for SportsLine in 2023, and find out.