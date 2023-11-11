The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to finally break through against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday when the teams meet in an ACC matchup during the Week 11 college football schedule. The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2) have lost eight straight to Clemson (5-4, 2-4) but have beaten two ranked teams over the past month. The Tigers aren't the dominant team they've been in recent years, but come in off a huge 31-23 upset of then-No. 15 Notre Dame last Saturday. That snapped a two-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets routed Virginia 45-17 for their third win in four weeks.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The Tigers are 14-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread: Tigers -14

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 54.5 points

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech money line: Tigers -627, Yellow Jackets +447

GT: Is 5-1 ATS in conference games this season.

CLEM: Is 1-5 ATS in its ACC matchups in 2023.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have dominated this series for more than a decade. They have scored at least 43 points in five of the past eight meetings, including a 73-7 rout in 2020. The Yellow Jackets defense looks vulnerable again, as it ranks 129th in FBS in allowing 454 yards per game. Opponents average 30 points per game (104th). The Tigers allow 274 yards, sixth-best in the nation. Two of Clemson's four losses came in overtime, including against No. 4 Florida State.

Clemson is 9-12 against the spread since the start of last season, but the Tigers offense looks to be getting rolling. With Will Shipley, coming off a concussion, (635 total yards) could rejoin Phil Mafah in the backfield, Clemson should have a huge day. Mafah dominated with Shipley out last week and rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia Tech allows 220 yards per game on the ground to rank 129th in FBS. The Tigers defense has 20 sacks and 15 takeaways this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets have scored 91 points over the past two weeks and average just over 33 points per game (28th in FBS). Quarterback Haynes King leads the ACC's second-best rushing attack. Georgia Tech rushes for 204 yards per game (14th in FBS) and averages 7.1 yards per carry (seventh). King has 545 rushing yards and also has thrown for 2,330 (third in ACC), accounting for 27 touchdowns. Running back Jamal Haynes has 664 rushing yards and six TDs.

Georgia Tech has beaten North Carolina and Miami, both ranked 17th at the time, in the past four games. In the rout of the Cavaliers, the Yellow Jackets rushed for 305 yards and had five rushing TDs in putting up more than 500 yards. The defense has given up yards but can make big plays and has 18 takeaways. Jaylon King and Ahmari Harvey have combined for five interceptions. Georgia Tech is plus-4 in turnover margin, while the Tigers are minus-2. See which team to pick here.

