It will be a battle between the ACC and SEC in the Gator Bowl as No. 22 Clemson will take on Kentucky in a game that should serve as punctuation mark for a pair of programs trying to end rollercoaster seasons on a high note.

A disastrous first month essentially made the Tigers non-factors in the ACC title race, but Dabo Swinney's group rattled off four straight wins to close out the season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik tossed six touchdown passes in those final four games, finally complementing a rushing attack that was stout all season long and forging an identity.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, stunned rival Louisville in the final regular-season game of the season, snapping a two-game losing streak and helping coach Mark Stoops' squad develop some good vibes after they stumbled during the second half of the season.

What should you expect Friday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida? Let's break the game down and make a pick.

Clemson vs. Kentucky: Need to know

Ground and pound: The Tigers rushing attack has stepped up, finishing second in the ACC during the final month of the season with 225.5 yards per game. Running back Phil Mafah racked up 113.75 yards per game while splitting time with Will Shipley for the majority of the season. Speaking of Shipley, the junior racked up 283 yards and two touchdowns in three games in November, capping off an up-and-down regular season. Neither have revealed their actual plans for the game and beyond, so it'll be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Garrett Riley addresses what could be a jumping-off point for a Clemson team desperate to get back into national title contention.

Will Devin Leary cook? The first-year Kentucky quarterback played Clemson three times during his career at NC State, two of which were wildly underwhelming. Plus, he hasn't completed more than 60% of his passes in a game since the October 28 loss to Tennessee. However, this will likely be his last game as a college quarterback, so it'll be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Liam Coen opens things up in an attempt to get Leary back in the good graces of NFL Draft scouts -- who seemed to fall in love with him over the last two offseasons.

Does ACC success matter? Kentucky has won six straight games over ACC opponents, and that has been a big talking point as the Wildcats head into this matchup vs. the Tigers. Is there something to that? Five of those six wins have been over Louisville, with the sixth coming against Virginia Tech in the 2019 Belk Bowl. So, it's not like they've done it against juggernauts. Clemson isn't one either -- at least not this year. We'll find out how much conference affiliation matters in this one.

Gator Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Clemson has some opt-out issues to deal with, but it shouldn't make a huge difference in one of those high-risk, high-reward bowl games in which both offenses just let it rip. Klubnik will be asked to stretch the field even though he hasn't done that a lot this season in attempt to open up the playbook as they head into the offseason. That will be too much for Kentucky in what should be a fun one. Pick: Clemson -5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm UK +5 Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Kentucky SU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Kentucky

