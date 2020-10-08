Who's Playing

No. 7 Miami (FL) @ No. 1 Clemson

Current Records: Miami (FL) 3-0; Clemson 3-0

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Hurricanes and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect three-game season.

When you finish with 228 more yards than your opponent like Miami (FL) did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 52-10 win over the Florida State Seminoles at home. That looming 42-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Miami (FL) yet this season. Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 267 yards on 40 attempts in addition to picking up 65 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Clemson's strategy against the Virginia Cavaliers last week. Clemson strolled past Virginia with points to spare, taking the matchup 41-23. The Tigers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for three TDs and 329 yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 36 yards on the ground, and RB Travis Etienne, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for one TD and 114 yards.

The Hurricanes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (FL) ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with nine on the season. But the Tigers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll see if their defense can keep the Hurricanes' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

