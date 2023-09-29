The Syracuse Orange kick off their ACC slate when they take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The Orange (4-0) are coming off a 29-16 win over Army last Saturday. Syracuse is looking to win its 11th straight game played in September, dating back to the 2021 season. The Tigers (2-2, 0-2 ACC) were beaten by fourth-ranked Florida State 31-24 in overtime last week. Clemson leads the all-time series 9-2, including a 4-1 edge in games played in Syracuse.

Kickoff from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 53. Before making any Syracuse vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clemson vs. Syracuse spread: Clemson -6.5

Clemson vs. Syracuse over/under: 53 points

Clemson vs. Syracuse money line: Clemson -255, Syracuse +207

CLE: The Tigers have hit the first-half money line in four of their last five road games

SYR: The Orange have gone under game total in five of their last seven at home

Why Clemson can cover

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik is off to a fast start to his season, completing 96 of 145 passes (66.2%) for 976 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also carried 36 times for 73 yards (2.0 average) and two touchdowns. Klubnik completed 25 of 38 passes (65.8%) for 283 yards and one touchdown in last week's loss to fourth-ranked Florida State. Earlier in the month, he threw for 315 yards and four TDs in a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern.

Junior running back Will Shipley leads the Tigers' rushing attack. In four games, he has carried 54 times for 292 yards (5.4 average) and one touchdown. He has one 100-yard effort this season, carrying 17 times for 114 yards (6.7 average) in a 28-7 loss at Duke on Sept. 4. He is coming off an 18-carry, 67-yard and one touchdown performance in last week's loss to Florida State.

Why Syracuse can cover

Senior quarterback Garrett Shrader leads the Orange offense, completing 72 of 108 passes (66.7%) for 972 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He also is the team's top rusher, carrying 46 times for 316 yards (6.9 average) with six touchdowns. Shrader rushed for four touchdowns at Purdue on Sept. 16, and is coming off a 21 of 26 passing performance for 245 yards and one touchdown in the win over Army. He is in his fifth year, including two years at Mississippi State, and has passed for 6,227 yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,137 yards and 35 TDs.

Junior Damien Alford leads a balanced receiving corps. He has a team-high 17 receptions for 247 yards (14.5 average) and one TD. Alford is coming off his best performance of the season after catching nine passes for 135 yards against Army. He has had at least one catch in each game. In four seasons at Syracuse, he has 51 receptions for 928 yards (18.2 average) and five TDs.

