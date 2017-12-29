Clemson's Kelly Bryant has a chance to be as legendary as Deshaun Watson

NEW ORLEANS -- With one tweet in mid-September, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson set the bar incredibly high for his successor.

He will be better than me! https://t.co/CUyyNcesZO — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 17, 2017

Extreme? At the time, perhaps. But it was also the norm, for Bryant.

"Pretty much every time I did an interview, it was about how I felt about replacing Deshuan," he said.

After all, Bryant had just three games under his belt, tossed just two touchdowns and one pick in an offense that showed flashes of its former self, but was far from the ones Watson led to the national title game in 2015 and a national championship one year later.

Watson was on to something.

In his first season as the starting quarterback, Bryant has led his team to a 12-1 record, ACC title, the No. 1 ranking and a College Football Playoff semifinal date with nemesis Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night.

"As a competitor I always wanted to be out there playing but there's always a time when you have to be patient and wait your turn, and that's what I did," Bryant said. "I continued to grow and soak up as much knowledge as I could through Deshaun and the coaching staff. It helped me become the player I am today."

The player he is today is a monster.

With 2,678 yards, 13 touchdowns, only six interceptions, 646 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, Bryant has evolved into a difference-maker in an offense that relies heavily on its quarterback being the centerpiece.

"That's one of the reasons that we're sitting here today, is because of his consistency," Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. "That's one of the best traits that you can have in your quarterback, is some that's very consistent and doesn't play up or play down in certain games, in certain moments.

"He's just been very consistent. Whatever we've asked him to do in order to win a game, he's done it. In some games, we've thrown it a little bit more. In some games, we've asked him to run the ball and do different things. And he's always risen to that challenge. And I think it's quite remarkable for him his first year to play the way he has and lead this team."

Remarkable, indeed.

Now he's squaring off against an Alabama defense that doesn't view him as "Deshaun's replacement," but the legitimate superstar that he's become.

"He's a good quarterback," Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "He does his job, runs the ball well. He's a bigger guy, physical guy -- can take a hit and keep on going ... he's an all-around good quarterback who does what he needs to do to win games."

All-around, as in they aren't taking his throwing ability lightly.

"He's a really good runner, but people try to overshadow his throwing ability," Alabama defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne said. "He's a really good thrower too."

Overshadowed has been his identity. The former three-star prospect and 420th-ranked player in the class of 2015 came to Clemson with little fanfare, rarely saw the field behind Watson and received little national attention during the spring when he was battling former four-star prospect Zerrick Cooper and five-star true freshman early enrollee Hunter Johnson for the start job.

No worries.

"The coaches are straight up with you," Bryant said. "They tell you they are going to bring in the top rated players in the country and that you need to make sure you are working and pushing yourself to be a better player at all times."

Instead of pushing Bryant out the door, the presence of Cooper and Johnson pushed him to be great.

"Not many people were giving me a chance to play here," Bryant said, cracking a slight smile. "I used it and channeled it as motivation to push me to where I'm at today."

Where he is today is still as "Watson's replacement."

Tuesday morning, his title could change to something a little more appropriate: "Legend."