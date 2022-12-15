With most teams enjoying several weeks of prep time, college football bowl season is one of the most unpredictable times of year, but there are still advantages to be had in college football bowl confidence pools if you understand the matchups. There are only seven games on the college football bowl schedule where oddsmakers have one team favored by double-digits, so there won't be a lot of easy decisions as you make your college football bowl picks. So where can you find an advantage?

Conference vs. conference trends certainly seem to be a factor and there are four SEC vs. Big Ten matchups on the board, including No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff matchup at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The SEC is 62-34 against the Big Ten in bowl games all-time and have won 27 of 39 since the start of 2010. Georgia is the 6.5-point favorite in the college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook, so should you be rolling with the favorites in that matchup? Before entering any college football bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He wrapped up the 2022 college football regular season as one of SportsLine's top experts, ending the year on a 20-8 run on his college football picks, returning over $1,100 to $100 bettors during that span. Anybody who followed him saw some huge returns.

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from Severance: He likes the No. 15 Oregon Ducks to knock off the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. This is another instance where the conference vs. conference trend slants heavily to one side, with the Pac 12 winning 45 of its 68 all-time matchups against the ACC and holding a 17-9 edge in bowl games.

And a dynamic Oregon offense has to be salivating at the prospects of taking on a North Carolina defense that struggled all year. The Ducks averaged 508.2 yards and 39.7 points per game while the Tar Heels surrendered 438.2 yards and 31.0 points per contest. Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the North Carolina offense have sputtered of late, scoring only 54 points in three losses to close out the season. That's a big reason why Severance is all over the Ducks in his 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks. See who else to pick here.

