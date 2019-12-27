College Football Playoff odds: Clemson vs. Ohio State picks, Fiesta Bowl predictions from expert who's 5-1

The second semifinal of the College Football Playoff will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. Both teams are a perfect 13-0 and boast star-studded defenses that were among the nation's best. Clemson led the FBS in scoring defense, allowing just 10.6 points per game, while Ohio State ranked third, allowing 12.5.

The Tigers are two-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 62.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Ohio State odds.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time with his college football picks. He's on a blistering roll again in 2019, going 30-14-1 on his college football best bets and 45-26 on his college football picks overall. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these two top programs, posting a record of 5-1 on picks involving the Tigers or Buckeyes over his last six picks involving either program.

In the ACC Championship, Sallee correctly predicted that Clemson would dominate Virginia and easily cover despite being 28.5-point favorites. The Tigers went on to win 62-17.

Here are several college football lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Ohio State spread: Clemson -2

Clemson vs. Ohio State over-under: 62.5 points

Clemson vs. Ohio State money line: Clemson -130, Ohio State +109

Clemson: The Tigers are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 bowl games.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games against a team with a winning record.

Sallee knows the Tigers finished the regular season ranked third in the nation by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will serve as motivation for a program that went 13-0 and won two of the last three titles. After looking slightly vulnerable with a hard-fought 24-10 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 7 and then a 21-20 win over North Carolina on Sept. 28, Clemson beat its last eight opponents by over 30 points.

In the ACC Championship Game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence played one of his best games to date with 302 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing. After experiencing turnover issues early in the season, Lawrence has now thrown 20 touchdowns without an interception over his last six games.

Even so, the powerful Tigers aren't assured of covering the Ohio State vs. Clemson spread against a Buckeyes squad that has been dominating its opposition.

Quarterback Justin Fields getting back to full strength should give Ohio State's offense added big-play ability, but his decision-making while injured against Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship proved that he can handle pressure. Fields threw for 799 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in those games and had a spectacular 40-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio overall.

Meanwhile, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will look to take over on the other side of the ball. Young led the FBS with 16.5 sacks this season and earned an invitation to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation thanks to a four-sack performance in the regular-season win over Wisconsin and a three-sack game against Penn State after missing nearly a month due to suspension.

With two defenses loaded with future NFL talent on the field, Sallee is backing the under.

Who wins Clemson vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. Ohio State spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is hitting over 80 percent of his picks involving these two teams, and find out.