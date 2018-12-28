College Football Playoff predictions: Expert picks for the 2018 Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl games

The College Football Playoff is here. No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, while No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame battle in the Cotton Bowl. The playoff hasn't existed for long -- this will be its fifth season -- but this year's field is somewhat historic. In the first four years of the CFP, we only had three undefeated teams reach the final four -- Florida State in 2014, Clemson in 2015 and Alabama in 2016 -- and those three teams went 2-3 in their respective games with both Clemson and Alabama reaching the title game before losing it.

This year, we have three undefeated teams in Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. That makes things a bit more challenging to predict based on previous results, though based on the point spreads for the semifinals, it seems that both Alabama and Clemson are the heavy favorites to meet in the title game for the third time in five years. But is that what our CBS Sports experts expect to happen? We were all asked to pick the winners for each College Football Playoff game -- both straight up and against the spread -- and most of us seem to believe we're destined for the rematch of the rematch.

Cotton Bowl semifinal

No. 2 Clemson (-12) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame -- 4 p.m. on ESPN: Thinking that Notre Dame is in over its head with this playoff berth has become fashionable in the college football world, but the Irish have been one of the best all-around teams in the country all season long, and this spread is more a reflection of public perception than reality. Notre Dame's offense struggled against Michigan, the only defense its played of this caliber, but that was with a different quarterback and without its best running back. Also, Notre Dame's defense is good enough to keep Trevor Lawrence and company in check. I think Clemson wins, just not easily. Clemson 30, Notre Dame 23 -- Tom Fornelli

Orange Bowl semifinal

No. 1 Alabama (-14) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma -- 8 p.m. on ESPN: I've been a fan of the possibility of this matchup for some time. You simply don't beat this Alabama juggernaut with defense; you have to score points -- at least 30 to have a puncher's chance. Who better to challenge, then, than the No. 1 offense? The Sooners can hold their own, but the question is for how long if the defense is a liability? Plus, the leg injury to receiver Marquise Brown will be a factor, though he is expected to play. Alabama was uncharacteristically pushed around in the trenches in the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia, and I expect the Tide to rectify that. Plus, with Tua Tagovailoa healthy again, Alabama should be firing on all cylinders. Still, two touchdowns is a lot. Alabama 48, Oklahoma 40 -- Ben Kercheval

